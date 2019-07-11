Devro’s (DVO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DVO. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Devro alerts:

Shares of Devro stock remained flat at $GBX 203 ($2.65) during trading on Monday. 210,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,464. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 211.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43. Devro has a 52 week low of GBX 150.80 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 222 ($2.90). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41.

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £9,950 ($13,001.44).

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.