Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Hochtief and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.67 ($19.39).

Shares of DTE stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) on Wednesday, hitting €15.31 ($17.80). The stock had a trading volume of 7,086,897 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €15.32. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

