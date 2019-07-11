DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.34

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and traded as low as $33.01. DEUTSCHE POST A/S shares last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 9,197 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.39.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

