Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.98. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.75-7.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wolfe Research set a $68.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.98.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.16. 12,495,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,365,982.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $479,057.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,003 shares of company stock worth $3,709,180 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

