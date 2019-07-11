Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $60.16. 12,495,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $61.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.98.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,365,982.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,003 shares of company stock worth $3,709,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

