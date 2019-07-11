CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.71

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $3.77. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.71.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 42.56%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.81% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

