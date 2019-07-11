CUB Energy (CVE:KUB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.10

CUB Energy Inc (CVE:KUB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 64000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08.

CUB Energy Company Profile (CVE:KUB)

Cub Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 9 licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Transcarpathian and Dnieper-Donets basins in Ukraine. Cub Energy Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

