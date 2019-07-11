Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.40 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.19.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.88. 2,229,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,047. Crowdstrike has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $79.79.

In other Crowdstrike news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

