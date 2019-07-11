Cross River Capital Management Buys 65,000 Shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) Stock

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) major shareholder Cross River Capital Management purchased 65,000 shares of Francesca’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cross River Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Francesca's alerts:

On Tuesday, June 18th, Cross River Capital Management purchased 5,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $2,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Cross River Capital Management purchased 15,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $7,350.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Cross River Capital Management purchased 15,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $7,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Cross River Capital Management purchased 5,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $2,500.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Cross River Capital Management purchased 15,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $7,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Cross River Capital Management purchased 20,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $10,000.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Cross River Capital Management purchased 25,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Cross River Capital Management purchased 175,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Cross River Capital Management purchased 78,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Cross River Capital Management purchased 20,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $11,000.00.

FRAN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. 351,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.26. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $119.31 million for the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Francesca’s by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 39,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34,617 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Francesca’s by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 121,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Francesca’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,985,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 79,840 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Francesca’s by 1,561.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,175,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.