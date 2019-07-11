Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Lowered to C$1.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.25 price objective on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.61.

CR stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.75. 189,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.93 million and a PE ratio of 8.33. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$55.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.20 million. Analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 70,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total value of C$84,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$494,925.60. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 67,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.19, for a total value of C$80,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 932,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,109,615.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,099 shares of company stock valued at $177,043.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

