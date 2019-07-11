Cred Reaches Market Cap of $20.22 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Cred has a total market cap of $20.22 million and $2.72 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can now be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, UEX and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00271216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.12 or 0.01573599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000791 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00133233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00025621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 554,093,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, OKEx, DDEX, Bibox, Kyber Network, IDEX, UEX, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

