Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.55

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 59378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The stock has a market cap of $550.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 23.96%.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.