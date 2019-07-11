Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.22. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 402,219 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Newmont Goldcorp to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cormark boosted their price target on New Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

