Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report $4.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.34 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $16.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.77 billion to $16.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $17.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CORE. TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of Core-Mark stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.25. 10,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,253. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In other news, Director Harvey L. Tepner sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 86.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 1,638.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

