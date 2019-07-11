Cooper Tire & Rubber’s (CTB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Longbow Research

Longbow Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of CTB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. 4,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,325. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $619.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,845,000 after buying an additional 295,428 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,292,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,640,000 after buying an additional 136,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,493,000 after buying an additional 107,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

