Contrasting Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) & Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Hexindai alerts:

4.1% of Hexindai shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hexindai and Jiayin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexindai $61.33 million 1.98 $5.53 million $0.10 24.10 Jiayin Group $419.16 million 1.40 $88.98 million N/A N/A

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hexindai.

Profitability

This table compares Hexindai and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexindai 9.02% 4.10% 3.40% Jiayin Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Hexindai pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Jiayin Group does not pay a dividend. Hexindai pays out 250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hexindai and Jiayin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexindai 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hexindai beats Jiayin Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hexindai

Hexindai Inc. operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hexindai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexindai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.