Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $59.81. Consolidated-Tomoka Land shares last traded at $59.76, with a volume of 248 shares traded.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.10 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark E. Patten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 825.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 3,492.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

