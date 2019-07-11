CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the May 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221. CompX International has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of CompX International worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

