Citigroup Lowers Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VZ. UBS Group raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $56.92. 9,884,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,151,232. The stock has a market cap of $235.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.54. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $32.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.17%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $350,312.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $75,624.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,181 shares of company stock valued at $584,243 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,821,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,221,053,000 after buying an additional 3,957,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 303,821,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,221,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,229,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,317,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,259,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,386,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,033,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

