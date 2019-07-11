Christopher Samuel Acquires 50,000 Shares of UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) Stock

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) insider Christopher Samuel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($141,121.13).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UIL alerts:

On Wednesday, April 17th, Christopher Samuel purchased 40,000 shares of UIL stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £79,200 ($103,488.83).

UTL stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.69 million and a P/E ratio of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.81, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.91. UIL Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 3.17 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 209.33 ($2.74). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 201.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a GBX 1.88 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

About UIL

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.