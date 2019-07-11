China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Short Interest Update

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,052,200 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 30th total of 1,288,700 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in China Biologic Products by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the first quarter worth $308,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the first quarter worth $317,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the first quarter worth $480,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBPO stock traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,323. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56. China Biologic Products has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $129.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Biologic Products will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

