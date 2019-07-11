Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

NYSE CHWY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.38. 1,592,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,988. Chewy has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 152,500 shares of company stock worth $3,355,000 over the last three months.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

