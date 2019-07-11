Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAS. TD Securities upped their target price on TeraGo from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cascades to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
TSE:CAS traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.91. The company had a trading volume of 102,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,054. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$7.55 and a 1-year high of C$13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
See Also: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.