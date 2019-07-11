Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAS. TD Securities upped their target price on TeraGo from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cascades to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

TSE:CAS traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.91. The company had a trading volume of 102,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,054. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$7.55 and a 1-year high of C$13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

