Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Downgraded by Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $148.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $133.94. 240,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,692. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $142.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $3,935,369.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,175,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $59,618,000. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,244,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,048,000 after acquiring an additional 468,140 shares during the last quarter. Precision Path Capital LP grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 683.3% during the fourth quarter. Precision Path Capital LP now owns 235,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,622,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 508.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 219,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 183,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 530,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,301,000 after acquiring an additional 137,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

