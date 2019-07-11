Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CATM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research set a $68.00 target price on WNS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.25.

NASDAQ:CATM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,254. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.99 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 0.81%. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the first quarter worth about $238,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

