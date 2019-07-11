Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $169.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $14.28.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathy Yamada sold 4,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $47,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall James Levitt sold 15,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $382,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

