CanYaCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $14,105.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, IDAX and Cryptopia. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $14,105.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CanYaCoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.67 or 0.05832193 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034147 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,819,041 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia, IDAX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CanYaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CanYaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.