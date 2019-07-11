Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $94.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $81.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Uniqure’s FY2019 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QURE. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Uniqure in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of QURE stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 512,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,296. Uniqure has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 48.90% and a negative net margin of 1,032.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $467,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,620,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Klemt sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $88,400.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,546 shares of company stock worth $1,556,820 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Uniqure by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Uniqure by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uniqure by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Uniqure by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 151,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Uniqure by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 232,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

