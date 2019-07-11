CannTrust’s (CTST) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Paradigm Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight Capital downgraded shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on shares of iRobot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of CannTrust from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.94.

NYSE CTST traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.11. 11,233,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,882. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 3.51. CannTrust has a 52-week low of C$2.69 and a 52-week high of C$11.97.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.14. CannTrust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of C$16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTST. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CannTrust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,863,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in CannTrust in the first quarter worth $56,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CannTrust in the first quarter worth $100,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in CannTrust in the first quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CannTrust in the first quarter worth $1,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

