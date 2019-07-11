Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Up 75.5% in June

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the May 30th total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.09. 58,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,141. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Camtek had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Camtek by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

