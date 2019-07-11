Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPT. Sandler O’Neill upgraded HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

CPT traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $109.04. The company had a trading volume of 507,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,102. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $83.67 and a 12-month high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.61.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $248.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 1,979 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $202,234.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 16,200 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $1,736,154.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,025,880.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,679 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

