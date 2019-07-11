Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of BIP.UN stock traded down C$0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$57.36. 547,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,861. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 482.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.98. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$44.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.95.
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
