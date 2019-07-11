Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of BIP.UN stock traded down C$0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$57.36. 547,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,861. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 482.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.98. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$44.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.95.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

