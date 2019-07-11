Brokerages Set LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) Target Price at $10.43

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LTM shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bradesco Corretora set a $11.00 target price on LATAM Airlines Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,742 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 333,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 54,366 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 43,132 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $10.38. 23,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,956. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

