Brokerages Anticipate US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) will post $440.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $422.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.09 million. US Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $449.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.32 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider William Eric Fuller sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $502,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Rickel bought 5,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 650,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 192,939 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 657,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 1,533.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

USX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.93. 322,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.99 million and a P/E ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

