Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.18

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.18 and last traded at $44.49, with a volume of 1082301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.34.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

