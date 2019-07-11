BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.76. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

