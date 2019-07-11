Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BVS. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,127.50 ($14.73).

Get Bovis Homes Group alerts:

LON:BVS traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,041 ($13.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,639. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,011.49. Bovis Homes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bovis Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovis Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.