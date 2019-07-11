Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Pivotal Research cut Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded YY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 622,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.38. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.29 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,680,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,475,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 75,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,192 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

