Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Pivotal Research cut Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded YY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.67.
Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 622,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.38. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94.
In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,680,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,475,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 75,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,192 shares during the last quarter.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.