BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE BBF opened at $14.20 on Thursday. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.