BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BTA stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

