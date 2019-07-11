Bitcoin Green Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges (BITG)

Bitcoin Green (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Green has traded up 35.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Green has a total market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $70,310.00 worth of Bitcoin Green was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Green coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00008667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00033695 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00018067 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.68 or 0.01996649 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Green Coin Profile

Bitcoin Green is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Bitcoin Green’s total supply is 8,471,793 coins. Bitcoin Green’s official Twitter account is @btc_green . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Green is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Green is www.savebitcoin.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Green

Bitcoin Green can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Green directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Green should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Green using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

