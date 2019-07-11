Bitcoiin Market Cap Achieves $19.46 Million (B2G)

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcoiin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoiin coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00003291 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and CoinBene. Bitcoiin has a market capitalization of $19.46 million and approximately $297,405.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.25 or 0.02392786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00058273 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoiin Coin Profile

B2G is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 58,606,523 coins and its circulating supply is 52,189,967 coins. Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoiin’s official website is bitcoiin.com/en . Bitcoiin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen

Buying and Selling Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiin using one of the exchanges listed above.

