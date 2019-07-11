BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLFS. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 138,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,845. The company has a current ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $324.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.14 and a beta of 1.32.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,939.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 22,053 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $377,326.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,858.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,294 over the last three months. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

