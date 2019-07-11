Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BGNE. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baozun in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.38.

Beigene stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.29. 9,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,936. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.03. Beigene has a one year low of $105.19 and a one year high of $194.56.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.15) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a negative net margin of 302.58%. The business’s revenue was up 139.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beigene will post -12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.18, for a total value of $353,508.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $741,516.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,178. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Beigene by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at $792,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at $47,799,000. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Beigene by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Beigene by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 94,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

