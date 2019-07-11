Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €62.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €62.00 ($72.09) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$22.55 to C$24.35 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DUFRY AG/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.40 ($84.19).

Shares of ETR:BAS traded down €0.62 ($0.72) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €59.50 ($69.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. Basf has a twelve month low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a twelve month high of €84.91 ($98.73). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

