Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.40 ($84.19).

Shares of Basf stock traded down €0.62 ($0.72) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €59.50 ($69.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 1-year low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 1-year high of €84.91 ($98.73). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €61.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

