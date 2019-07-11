Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Separately, National Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Shares of BBDC stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 81,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a current ratio of 22.46. Barings BDC has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $12.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 million. Barings BDC had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 131.87%. Equities analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

