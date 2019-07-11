Barclays Increases Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $355.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $342.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.30.
Shares of ROP stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.38. 383,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $380.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In other news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $17,659,170. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4,097.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,171,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,842,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.
