Barclays Increases Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $355.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $342.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.30.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.38. 383,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $380.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $17,659,170. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4,097.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,171,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,842,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

