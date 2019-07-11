BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the May 30th total of 59,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BFIN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96. BankFinancial has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. BankFinancial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $14.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

BFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.