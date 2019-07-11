Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.36. 13,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.77. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $582.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, insider Peter Pelham sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $118,158.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,013.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $107,481.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,718.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,995 shares of company stock valued at $251,505. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5,022.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

